    Menu
    Showbiz

    Schools, Colleges To Open In Phased Manner From Nov 2 In AP

    April20/ 2022


    Vja: Schools and colleges will reopen in a phased manner in Andhra Pradesh from November 2 with all necessary precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus, the state government announced on Thursday. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said in a statement that all government schools and colleges would reopen from November 2 for classes 9, 10 and intermediate.

    Classes 9 and 10 and Intermediate first and second year would function on alternate days only for half-a-day. Classes 6, 7 and 8 would begin on November 23 while classes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 would start from December 14, the Chief Secretary said.

    All the higher secondary colleges would also start functioning from November 2 on a rotation basis. The schools will be run on alternate days in three phases for which officials are making arrangements.

    Precautionary measures will be taken to contain the spread Covid-19, Sawhney said. Educational institutions have remained closed since March when the national lockdown was announced.

    The state currently has 26,268 active COVID-19 cases and has been witnessing a decline in fresh infections in the past several days. —PTI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in