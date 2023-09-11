    Menu
    Schools closed in Lucknow due to heavy rain

    Pankaj Sharma
    September11/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Lucknow: All government and private schools up to class 12 in Lucknow have been closed on Monday due to heavy rain and a severe thunderstorm.

    District Magistrate Suryapal Gangawar ordered the closure of schools after lightning and heavy rains hit the state capital at around 2.30.a.m.

    Several areas were reported to be water logged and strong winds led to snapping of electricity and telecom wires. 

    The district administration has initiated relief and rescue measures even as rain continue to lash the state capital. 

    —IANS

