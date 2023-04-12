Schools and colleges should teach Ganga and river rejuvenation: Minister Shekhawat's

Noida : Water is essential to all forms of life, hence on Wednesday, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat advocated for the inclusion of "River Rejuvenation" and "Ganga Studies" as professional-level courses or disciplines in the curricula of schools and universities.

In addition, the minister urged educational institutions to do more to educate young people about river revitalization and water management.

The national effort for a clean Ganga was the occasion for his comments, which came during the signing of an agreement of understanding between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Amity University in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.—Inputs fromAgencies