Schoolgirl accidentally killed herself while trying to scare parents

The teenager and her family were due to fly to Egypt four days after she was found unconscious

A schoolgirl�accidentally killed herself�while trying to�scare her parents after being grounded, an inquest has heard.

Francesca Cushion - known as Frankie - had been grounded for being out late the evening before she�was found unconscious in her room at her home in Woolton, Liverpool, on August 19. A paediatrician told the inquest the�13-year-old�had been waiting for an appointment with Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), over concerns she may suffer from�Autistic Spectrum Disorder. Her mother, Colleen Nagal,�said�Frankie had struggled�with her behaviour�since starting secondary school�two years ago, but a�doctor had suggested her�case was not urgent and that she was not a threat to herself. Ms Nagal�said�Frankie�had previously tried to scare her and her father, Paul Cushion, and had also threatened to run away in the past.