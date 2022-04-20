Schoolboy Assaulted By Policeman In Dehradun, Probe Underway

Dehradun: An officer of Additional Director General of Police-rank posted at Uttarakhand Police Headquarters has been charged with serious allegations of assaulting a schoolboy and burning him with a cigarette.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dehradun Sweta Choubey will be conducting a fair investigation into this matter.

"A complaint letter has also been submitted on behalf of the student and a senior police officer. SP of Dehradun city Sweta Choubey will probe the matter," State DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar told ANI. As per the letter, the victim, who is a class 11 student, is a friend of the accused police officer's daughter. On Tuesday, the accused called the boy at Bindal Police Station and assaulted him and later burnt his right hand with a cigarette. The victim has further alleged that along with accused, four more policemen misbehaved with him.