School teacher shot dead in front of house

Meerut:�Meerut, Jun 28 (PTI) A 44-year-old school teacher was today shot dead in front of his house here allegedly by two assailants, police said. Jairaj Singh, who was a teacher in a Junior High School, was shot dead by the assailants who arrived in a car and fled after committing the crime, they said. On the complaint of Singh's wife Suman, a case of murder was registered against two persons including a man named Praveen, police said. Financial transaction may be the reason behind the incident as Singh had loaned money from a number of places and didn't repay those, they said. Praveen was the gurrantor for Singh when he had taken a loan from a bank. When the latter failed to repay it, the bank had reportedly sent a notice, to Praveen, police said. The two accused has reportedly come to discuss the matter which turned into an heated argument leading to the incident, they said, adding hunt is on to nab them.