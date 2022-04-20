School Stabbing: Accused Girl, Principal Get Bail

Lucknow: The accused Class VI girl student of Brightland school in Lucknow, who has been charged with stabbing and grievously injuring a Class I student of the same institution, has been granted interim bail by the Juvenile Board on Friday.

The board maintained that the age of the girl student is 10 years, 11 month and 28 days. The board gave interim bail till January 30 and on the same day the Board will hear the regular bail petition.

The girl, who has been lodged in the Juvenile home in Barabanki after her arrest yesterday, would be released this evening.

On the other hand, the victim Ritik, who is undergoing treatment at KGMU is recovering and could be released from the hospital very soon. Doctors attending the boy said that he could be released from the hospital soon.

Meanwhile, the Brightland school has announced to close down the education institution for next two days due to the agitation of the parents. The students were informed by SMS that the school will be closed for next two days.

The school principal Rachit Manas, who was arrested last evening, has been granted bail by a court too.

On Tuesday morning, the Class I student, Hritik Sharma, was stabbed with a kitchen knife on the chest and stomach inside a toilet of the school.

The forensic experts had found the hair of the accused on the coat of the victim while later the boy had identified the girl too.

A FIR was registered by the school against the accused girl under section 32 (contrary intention) and 325 (grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, the King George Medical College authorities, where the child is undergoing treatment, informed the media about the stabbing. The school had given false information to Hritik's parents that he had met with an accident.

The District Inspector of schools has issued a show cause notice to the Brightland institution for not informing the police about the stabbing on time. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rushed to the KGMC on Thursday afternoon to inquire about the child's health.

The family members of the victim, along with others, on Thursday staged a protest outside the school, demanding stern action against the authorities. The father of the victim is an employee of the Allahabad High Court. UNI