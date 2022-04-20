Chandigarh (The Hawk): School of communication Studies, Panjab University Chandigarh in association with Public Relations Council of India Chandigarh Chapter held an online annual alumni meet on 19 January from 330 pm to 430 pm .

The opening remarks of the programme informing about the objectives and activities of PRCI at the National as well as International level, were given by Ms Renuka Salwan who is the National Zonal Head ,PRCI.

Welcome remarks were presented by Dr Sumedha Singh, Chairperson, School of Communication Studies. Dr Singh said that happiness is present within us and it's flow should be inside - out.

Intro of the speakers was given by Mr Charanjit Singh who is the Senior Vice President of national executive, PRCI and MD, Core PR,a PR agency in Chandigarh.

The key speaker of the event was Mr Vivek Atray, former IAS officer, a motivational speaker, a columnist and Chairman, Chandigarh Chapter of PRCI. Mr Kanwar Sandhu, an eminent journalist and former editor of eminent newspapers like The Tribune, Indian Express and the Hindustan Times and now the MLA from Kharar, Panjab honoured the event as a chief guest.

The speakers talked about the happiness index of the world and how media can play a role in that. Mr Vivek Atray talked about the need of media of highlighting motivational news of the country and the world to give hope to the society and help in increasing the happiness index of people . He talked about the test match which india had won against Australia that day and how it's inside story could motivate people and increase their happiness index . Mr Kanwar Sandhu talked about how people living in countries which have low temperature like Iceland and Denmark have better happiness index than warmer countries like India as their governments have strict guidelines of covering negative news like murders suicide etc than in india he further talked about how media should not glamorise the Stories of suicide and murder as it can have very bad repurcutions on the society. Both the speakers told the budding communication professionals to work responsibly as they will be largely responsible for the happiness index of the society.

At the end the vote of thanks was given by Prof Jayant Pethkar a professor at the school of communication studies and the Vice Chairman of the PRCI, Chandigarh Chapter.