School jobs scam: No coercive action against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Cal HC tells ED

Kolkata: In connection with its investigation into the West Bengal school jobs scandal, the Calcutta High Court ordered the ED on Friday not to take any coercive steps against senior Trinamool Congress politician Abhishek Banerjee.

However, the Enforcement Directorate's First Information Report (FIR) against Banerjee was not quashed by the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh.

It also confirmed that an inquiry into allegations of wrongdoing by Banerjee in the hiring of educators for state and publicly funded institutions would proceed.—Inputs from Agencies