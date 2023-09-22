    Menu
    States & UTs

    School jobs scam: No coercive action against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Cal HC tells ED

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September22/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Kolkata: In connection with its investigation into the West Bengal school jobs scandal, the Calcutta High Court ordered the ED on Friday not to take any coercive steps against senior Trinamool Congress politician Abhishek Banerjee.

    However, the Enforcement Directorate's First Information Report (FIR) against Banerjee was not quashed by the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh.

    It also confirmed that an inquiry into allegations of wrongdoing by Banerjee in the hiring of educators for state and publicly funded institutions would proceed.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :TMC Abhishek Banerjee School job FIR Calcutta High Court ED
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in