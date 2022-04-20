School Girl Gang-Raped In Bulandshahr, 1 Arrested

Bulandshahr: A Class 12 student was allegedly raped by two men in a moving car in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, police said. The alleged rape incident took place on Wednesday in Khanpur area. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said that the accused forcefully took the minor girl into the car and committed the crime. "A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim. One accused has been arrested while another is absconding," he told reporters here.