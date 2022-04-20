Scholarship Scam: U'khand HC Issues Contempt Of Court To Haridwar, Dehradun SSPs

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday issued Contempt of Court notice to the Senior Superintendents of Police of Haridwar and Dehradun, for not obeying the court's order in the multi-crore Uttarakhand Scholarship Scam.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma, while hearing the petitions filed by social activist Ravindra Jugran and others, asked Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishnaraj S and Dehradun SSP Arun Mohan Joshi, as to why the contempt proceedings should not be started against them.

The policemen were directed to appear in person on the date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the court directed the Secretary of Social Welfare Department to submit the progress report in two other cases in the court by February 10. TS Manjunath, In-charge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the scam worth Rs 600 crore and involving higher educational institutes, appeared before the court himself on Monday and presented the progress report of Dehradun and Haridwar districts. UNI