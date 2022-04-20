Schedule Of Remaining Exams Of Uttarakhand Board Changed

Dehradun (The Hawk): The schedule has been changed for the remaining exams of class 10 and 12 of the Uttarakhand Board. The board had earlier taken the decision to conduct the exams between 20 June to 23 June but the schedule has been changed now. Uttarakhand Secretary Education R Meenakshi Sundaram said that earlier the exams were to be held from 20 June to 23 June but they would now be held between 22 June to 25 June. After the Education Secretary's order Neeta Tiwari, Secretary School Education Council Ramnagar said that the new schedule would be announced very soon.







