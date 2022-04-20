Scarlett Johansson shares anecdote behind taking over 'Black Widow' role back after Emily Blunt left

Washington: American actor Scarlett Johansson revealed how she got back her iconic 'Black Widow' role after Golden Globe-winning actor Emily Blunt left the Marvel film due to scheduling conflict.People Magazine reported the anecdotes shared by Scarlett from her recent interview to an outlet where she revealed that she "originally didn't get Black Widow role" and "was pretty bummed".Marvel originally cast Emily Blunt as Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson later took over after Blunt's scheduling conflict.The BAFTA award-winning actor shared that she was up for the part before 2010's 'Iron Man 2', but missed out on the role before a twist of fate landed her just where she wanted to be."I was a big fan of the first Iron Man. And I wanted to work with Jon [Favreau] and Robert [Downey Jr.] and then I did not get the role and I was pretty bummed about that, happens all the time. Then, I fatefully -- several weeks later, the actor who was cast in the role originally was not able to do it because of a scheduling conflict. So, Jon called me and we met again and I said, 'Yes, I'm extremely available still," she said.The actor she had mentioned here is evidently the 'Jungle Cruise' star Emily Blunt, who recently opened up in an interview about the "heartbreak" she went through after she had to ultimately turn down the iconic role since she was contracted to star in 'Gulliver's Travels' the same year.In the interview reported by People Magazine, Scarlett also talked about the lesson she had learnt from the casting ordeal."If anybody ever asks me about what advice I have to other actors who are trying to make it I say, 'Every opportunity is an opportunity to work, and you'll never get a better call than when you thought you lost a job then got it.' I was so excited to have a second chance at it," she said.Speaking about Emily's interview, People Magazine reported that the actor recently appeared in a talk show where she addressed how she was initially in talks to play the female Marvel superhero in 'Iron Man 2'."I actually do want to clean up the story. I was contracted to do Gulliver's Travels. I didn't want to do Gulliver's Travels. It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make and they mean so much to me, the films that I do, so that was tough," Emily told.During the interview, 'A Quiet Place' star also denied the rumours that she would be playing the 'Invisible Woman' in the Marvel reboot of 'Fantastic Four'."It's not that it's beneath me. It's not. I loved Iron Man, and I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.," Emily said while adding that the superhero film genre has become "exhausted.""It would have been amazing, but I don't know if superheroes are for me. They're not up my alley. I think it's been exhausted. We are inundated. It's not that it's only the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well," the 'Edge of Tomorrow' star said.—ANI