Scared BJP Didn't Allow Landing Of Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Deliberately: Malik

Shamli: Congress candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Kairana Parliamentary seat, Harendra Malik has alleged that Bhartiya Janata Party intentionally did not allow landing of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's helicopter here by giving lame excuse of bad weather. Mr Malik alleged that BJP was scared of increasing popularity of Rahul Gandhi and didn't allow landing of his helicopter. He questioned that when helicopter of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was cleared for landing then how situations were different for Mr Gandhi's. A rally was scheduled on Monday in VV Inter College here on Monday and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his sister and General Secretary for eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and General Secretary for Western UP Jyotiraditya Scindia had to address the rally but district administration denied the permission to land the helicopter of Congress president citing bad weather. UNI