Scant Rainfall In Extended Monsoon Worsens Water Crisis In Marathwada

Insufficient rainfall during extended monsoon has worsened water crisis in four districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region, where total 621 tankers are still supplying drinking water to 433 affected villages and 98 hamlets.

The affected districts are Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Aurangabad, sources said on Wednesday.

District administration has deployed 413 tankers for 258 villages and 88 hamlets in Beed, 137 tankers for Osmanabad district's 98 villages and nine hamlets, 37 water tankers for 34 villages and one hamlet in Latur district and 34 tankers for 47 villages in Aurabgabad district.