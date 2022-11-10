SC Upholds Uttarakhand 2013 Decision Denying Nod For More Than 2500 B.Ed Seats As It Can't Offer Extra Jobs

New Delhi / Dehradun: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the 2013 decision of the Uttarakhand government of not granting recognition to colleges undertaking B.Ed course on the ground that there is requirement of only 2500 teachers annually as against 13,000 students passing the course.

The state government submitted that a conscious policy decision was taken by it in its communication dated July 16, 2013 considering the fact that against the need of 2500 teachers per annum, approximately 13000 students would be passing out the B.Ed course, which ultimately would result into unemployment as the state government would not be in a position to offer employment to other pass out students completing B.Ed. course, over and above 2500 students.

A bench of justices M R Shah and MM Sundresh set aside the Uttarakhand High Court order which had quashed the communication dated July 16, 2013 sent to the Northern Regional Committee of National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE).