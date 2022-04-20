SC to hear plea on demonetisation on Dec 2

New Delhi: (UNI) The Supreme Court today decided to hear on December 2, the plea filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and 14 other district co-operative banks in connection with the demonetisation issue.





A bench, headed by Chief Justice Tirath Singh Thakur, and comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and L Nageshwar Rao, decided to hear the matter.

Mr Upadhyay had knocked the doors of the apex court seeking to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. Fourteen district co-operative banks from Kerala also moved the apex court seeking permission to handle cash (Deposit old notes, hand out new notes).

So far, district co-operative banks have been kept outside the ambit of currency exchange etc.

