SC to hear Panthers Party plea for Governor's rule in J&K

New Delhi:�The Supreme Court will hear next week the plea by Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party seeking imposition of Governor's rule in the state on the ground of paralysis of administration. The bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur agreed to hear the plea next week on a mentioning by senior counsel Bhim Singh. Singh, who heads the Panthers Party, told the court that for the last fortnight the state is under siege, no public institutions are working, and there is no drinking water and electricity. Singh said under Section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution, the Governor is empowered to assume all the powers to run the state by placing the government and the assembly under suspension. He said Governor's rule is essential now for national integrity and security, and for the survival of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.