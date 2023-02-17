SC to consider listing pleas challenging Article 370's abrogation

New Delhi: On Friday, the Supreme Court announced that it will decide whether or not to submit for early consideration the cases that challenge the Centre's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Senior attorney Raju Ramchandran, representing one of the parties, argued to a bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala that the appeals required an immediate hearing.

“All right. I will take a call on it,” the CJI said.—Inputs from Agencies