SC terminates mandate of CoA to manage affairs of AIFF

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrator (CoA) to manage the affairs of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and also postponed the election, earlier scheduled on August 28, to AIFF by one week, which would allow changed electoral college and filing of nominations to comply with new rules.

A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and A.S. Bopanna terminated the CoA and the day-to-day management shall be looked after by AIFF’s acting secretary general exclusively. It added that the executive council of AIFF for the ensuing election shall be 23 members, 17 members be elected by electoral college and six members be drawn from eminent players.

The bench added that it is passing the order to facilitate revocation of suspension of AIFF by FIFA and holding of prestigious FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India and also allow participation of Indian players and teams in international events.

The top court said the returning officers (ROs), who have been appointed, shall be deemed to be ROs appointed by it, since no objection has been recorded by the contesting parties, and the election programme is permitted to be modified by extending the date of election by a period of one week. “Voters list for the ensuing election shall consist of 36 member associations representing states/UTs…,” added the bench.

—IANS