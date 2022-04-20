SC Stays U'khand HC Order Banning Plying Of Two-Wheelers On A Haldwani Street

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stayed the order of Uttarakhand High Court which had directed that no two-wheelers would be allowed to ply on a street, used primarily by morning walkers, in Haldwani.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta also stayed the high court's directive which had said that proper railings should be fixed on both sides of 'Thandi sadak' in Haldwani and necessary steps be taken for its beautification.

The apex court also issued notice to the Uttarakhand government on a plea by Thandi Sadak Shopkeeper Association which has challenged only these two directions among the five passed by the high court in its June 18 order.

The high court had passed the order while hearing a plea which had sought direction to state government to immediately launch a waste and garbage disposal system at the 'Thandi sadak'.

The petition before the high court had highlighted the unscientific disposal of garbage in the area and said that it was the only stretch which was used by morning walkers there.

The high court was also told that the entire area was littered with garbage and was used by the transporters to park their vehicles seeking entry into nearby Gola River for mining purposes.

In its order, the high court had also directed the Nainital District Magistrate to ensure that 'Thandi sadak' was kept clean and there was no dumping of waste and garbage on it.

"No transport vehicle or private vehicle shall be parked on the Thandi Sadak henceforth. It shall be open for the police authorities to remove the vehicles from the present place, if not removed by the owners and drivers themselves within 48 hours," the high court had said.