SC stays HC ruling on Goa municipal polls

Panaji: The BJP in Goa on Thursday welcomed the order of the Supreme Court of India, staying a March 2 order of the Bombay High Court bench in Panaji, which had postponed polls in five municipal councils.

The SC order on Thursday followed the Goa government's appeal in the apex court, challenging the High Court order.

"The government had sought restoration of democracy. Our appeal against HC order has been accepted. The opposition was rattled by the BJP which is why they were creating obstacles in the path of these municipal elections," Goa Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Damu Naik told reporters here.

Earlier this week, the Bombay High Court bench, which was hearing a petition related to irregularities in reservation of municipal wards for women and Scheduled Caste categories, had postponed elections to five municipal councils (in all 11 municipal councils and one municipal corporation were scheduled to go to polls on March 20). In wake of the order, the State Election Commission had also kept in abeyance a government notification related to polls in the five municipal areas.

The SC order on Thursday, not only stays the HC order postponing polls in the five municipalities, namely Margao, Mapusa, Mormugao, Sanguem and Quepem, but also stayed the order of the Commission keeping the five polls in abeyance. The matter is expected to be disposed on Tuesday (March 10).

Naik said that in light of the SC order, the Goa government would bring a proper notification allowing the polls in the five municipal councils, which were earlier kept in abeyance.

The municipal polls assume significance in Goa because it is the last round of local body polls ahead of the state assembly elections which are scheduled for early 2022.

