SC Should Dispose Off Ram Janambhoomi Dispute: RSS

Lucknow: Claiming that `religion is above truth' (Dharam Satya se Upar Hai), the Rastriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) functionary here on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court that they should handle all matters equally and disposed off the Ram Janambhoomi issue at earliest.

Only on Monday, Union Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad had stressed on setting up of a separate court just on the lines of Fast Track Court to hear the Ram Janambhomi dispute on day to day basis. ``Apex Court had given quick judgments in the Sabrimala or Jallikattu issues but the Ram Janambhomi issue is pending before them now for over 70 years", pointed Dr Krishna Gopal, senior functionary of the RSS while asking that the Court that they should handle every matter equally so the faith of the common man must remained on the Judiciary.

Mr Gopal said that in India, everyone talking of `equal rights' and now even separate Commissions have been formed to ensure rights of Children. ``It was big fundamental question before the country is to how many more judges should be appointed or how many more courts should be opened so that every one could get justice", Gopal asserted. He made above remarks while speaking on the second day of a seminar organsied by All India Lawyers Council here on Tuesday. Mr Gopal further said that in the past, the judicial system in based on certain fundamentals which is not seen now a days. ``In the Indian judicial system, it is the duty of the Government to ensure justice to the aggrieved person but after the Britishers arrived, they imposed certain court fees in order to ensure justice", RSS leader said while appealing that the lawyers should now feel their responsibility of ensuring justice to the public so that the traditional, social and cultural fabrics of this country should be saved.

``It is also the duty of the Judges that their conduct should set an example before a common man that law is equal for all, irrespective of the stature enjoyed by any person", he claimed while adding that whether it would be judge or advocate, everyone should work as per the provisions of the Constitution. Justice in the Himachal High Court, Vivek Singh Thakur also highlighted the examples of justice done during Lord Rama, Shreekrishna, Swami Vivekanand etc regimes and said that justice should be equal for all, only then they could think of equality amongst all. RN Guna, the deputy director in Gujarat Forensic Science University, highlighted the importance of scientific evidences as instrumental for facilitating quick justice in criminal cases, particularly in which high profile persons were accused. UNI