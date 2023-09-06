SC sets aside Sep 10 Ladakh hill council poll, orders fresh notification

Srinagar: Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election scheduled for September 10, saying that the regional National Conference (NC) is entitled to ‘plough’ symbol during these elections.

Holding that the NC is entitled to plough symbol in the elections of LAHDC, the Supreme Court set aside the August 5 notification for the poll.

The Supreme Court has directed the Ladakh UT administration to issue a fresh notification for the electoral exercise within seven days.

The apex court also imposed a penalty of Rs one lakh on Ladakh administration which had declined to authorise the NC to use the plough symbol for the elections.

Further details were awaited.

—IANS