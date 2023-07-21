    Menu
    SC seeks report from Allahabad HC on suits related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute

    Nidhi Khurana
    July21/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the Allahabad High Court's Registrar General to provide information on pending litigation concerning the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah.

    A dispute that had been pending in a court in Mathura was being heard by a bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia. The high court had issued an order transferring the case to itself.

    Is it not preferable, given the gravity of the situation, to have the matter heard by the highest court? Justice Kaul made the remark, "If tried at a higher level, the pendency of matter causes its own disquiet, one way or another."—Inputs from Agencies

