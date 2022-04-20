SC Ruling On Triple Talaq: AIMPLB To Hold Executive Meeting On Sept 10; Muslim Women Rejoice

Lucknow: With All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) announcing to hold an executive meeting in Bhopal on September 10 to discuss the Supreme Court judgement on Triple Talaq today, the Muslim women welcomed the decision with All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board(AIMWPLB) celebrating the occasion by distributing sweets. AIMPLB members Zafarayeb Jilani and Maulana Khalid Rashid said they too welcomed the SC ruling but did not agree to the making of a law in place of Triple Talaq as it would interfere into their personal law. However, Women Board president Shaista Ambar claimed that this was a historic judgement which would give a new lease of life to women who were divorced through triple talaq in one go. "Some clerics interfered in the Islam and gave their wrong interpretation of Islamic laws by justifying talaq in one sitting. The court has called this interference unconstitutional," she said and celebrated the occasion with distributing sweets. She added: "The Islam has a well elaborated procedure to end marriage. This spreads over to three months. We expect government to form a law in six months. I am sure new law will have equal rights for women." However, AIMPLB would be meeting in Bhopal on September 10 next to discuss the ruling on the Triple Talaq. Senior counsel and AIMPLB member Zafar Ayeb Jilani told reporters, "We are happy that the court has not declared triple talaq as ultra virus of the law. The court has upheld the existence of the fundamental rights but if the government brings any law then it would be an interference with our rights." Claiming that the judgement has enhanced the respect for the judiciary in the country, he said it has also strengthen the secularism, democracy and rule of law in the country too. Announcing that AIMPLB would now go for hectic campaigning to bring down the malice of triple talaq through social reforms. "We would propose to include Triple Talaq in one sitting and it could be included in the Nikahnama while the Quazi, who solemnize nikahs would be asked to make aware the people that talaq in one sitting is gunah(crime) in Islam," he added. Sunni cleric and Imam of Eidgah Aishbagh Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangimahali said the AIMPLB was doing everything in the community since 1970 about the drawbacks of the triple talaq which is also called instant talaq. Maulana, who is also the AIMPLB member, said the Board's meeting in Bhopal will discuss the fallout of the verdict and will take decision accordingly. "The Board has done everything from issuing code of conduct and advisory to the people of the community to avoid Triple Talaq or instant talaq." However, Firangimahali had reservation on the direction on making a law on talaq by the government. "The government law could be an interference in our personal law which has been protected by the Constitution," he said, adding that when Triple Talaq is also valid in Shariat then any law made to prevent it could be dangerous. Meanwhile, UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak welcomed the ruling. He said the party always fought for the cause of women empowerment. "Now Parliament will decide on the law as per the directive of the SC." UP Congress spokesperson Amarnath Agarwal warned the BJP government at the Centre to act as per the directive of the Supreme Court without going for any communal politics on the issue. "Congress always advocated for women empowerment and fought for their rights. The Centre should go for any law as per the Constitutional norms like the UPA government had done in 2005 to give right to the women in the family property," he said. UNI