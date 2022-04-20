    Menu
    SC rejects probe into alleged Birla-Sahara payoffs to Modi

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: In a breather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea for probing alleged payoffs by the Birla-Sahara group when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.
    IANS

