SC refuses to interfere with Allahabad HC order allowing UP assistant teachers' recruitment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with an order of the Allahabad High Court that allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to continue the selection process for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state schools.

The special leave petition (SLP) filed by petitioner Amita Tripathi had challenged the order of a Lucknow division bench of Allahabad High Court in the matter.

A bench headed by Justice Hemant Gupta and also comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose refused to interfere with the order which stayed the earlier June 3 order of a single bench halting the selection process.

The division bench, comprising justices PK Jaiswal and DK Singh, had on June 12 said the state government can continue with the selection process, keeping in mind the June 9 order of the Supreme Court by which about 37,000 posts have been kept for Siksha Mitras.

A single-judge bench of the high court had, on June 3, stayed the appointment process of teachers and directed the petitioners to submit their objections to the state government after which they will be sent to the University Grants Commission for an expert opinion.

The petition filed by Tripathi and others challenged the process of appointment of teachers and claiming that some candidates had raised objections over the selection exam questions. (ANI)