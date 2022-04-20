SC refuses to give Subrata Roy more time to pay Rs. 600 crore

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant extension of time to Sahara chief Subrata Roy to pay Rs. 600 crore by February 6.





The court observed that If Sahara Chief does not pay the amount by Feb 6, he should commit himself to jail.

The apex court also granted liberty to Sahara chief to transfer Rs 285 cr deposited in London Bank to SEBI.





Roy had cited demonetisation and economic slowdown for extension of time to pay Rs. 600 crore. But the court refused to extend time, saying that too much indulgence was already given more than any other litigant.





PTI





