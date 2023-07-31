    Menu
    SC refuses to entertain plea seeking CBI probe into death of Bihar BJP leader during march

    Nidhi Khurana
    July31/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) petition calling for a SIT investigation led by a retired top court judge or the CBI into the death of a BJP leader on July 13 during a rally against the Nitish Kumar administration in Patna.

    The petitioner was referred to the Patna High Court by the panel of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta.

    The highest courts are the ones that decide constitutional issues. Article 226 of the Constitution grants them tremendous authority. If the local police aren't doing their job, the bench can supervise the Special Investigations Team (SIT) and form it with qualified officers.—Inputs from Agencies

