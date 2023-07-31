SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking SIT probe into Manipur violence

New Delhi: On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a new public interest litigation (PIL) petition about the violence in Manipur, which sought, among other things, a SIT investigation into allegations of poppy cultivation and narco-terrorism. The petition stated that it was "very difficult" to consider because it singled out a single group for blame and called for a "more specific" petition.

Mayanglambam Bobby Meetei, represented by senior attorney Madhavi Diwan, asked to withdraw the plea.

"This petition is very difficult to entertain because it places blame on one community," observed the bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandcrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra.—Inputs from Agencies