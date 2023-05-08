SC orders Centre, state to improve security, assistance, and rehabilitation of Manipur violence victims

New Delhi: After hearing arguments that no untoward incidents have been reported in Manipur for the past two days, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Centre and the Manipur government to take the necessary steps to increase security and relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud called the aftermath of the violence "humanitarian issues" and highlighted the importance of making proper preparations in the relief camps and providing the people who have taken refuge there with necessities like food, rations, and medical services.

During his arguments before the bench, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing both the central government and the state government, stated that 52 companies of the central armed police force, as well as Army and Assam Rifles contingents, had been sent to the troubled districts.

He informed the three-justice panel—P S Narasimha, J B Pardiwala—that flag marches and peace gatherings have been organised in trouble spots.

The bench ordered that every possible effort be made to help individuals who had to leave their homes.

The highest court issued an order mandating proper measures be made to safeguard houses of worship.

As a result of the Meitei people's quest for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation, more than 50 people have been killed in violent battles between the tribals of the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community of the Imphal Valley.

The military has rescued over 23,000 individuals and taken them to safe havens like camps. The Supreme Court has urged the Centre and the state to provide updated progress reports on the Manipur violence cases by May 17.—Inputs from Agencies