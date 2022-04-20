SC order on 8-lane highway disappointing: Anbumani Ramadoss SC order on 8-lane highway disappointing: Anbumani Ramadoss

Chennai: Former Union Minister and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Youth Wing President Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday expressed disappointment at the Supreme Court's order allowing the Central government to go ahead with the eight-lane highway between Chennai and Salem.

In a statement Ramadoss said the Supreme Court order overruling the Madras High Court's order opposing the eight-lane highway project would have a serious impact and was "disappointing".

He said the PMK spearheaded several protests against the highway project as it involved acquisition of nearly 7,000 acres of farmland impacting nearly 10,000 farmers.

The only respite in the apex court's order is that it confirmed the high court's order which had cancelled the transfer of land to the ruling AIADMK government, Ramadoss added. As a result the land titles would come back to the farmers.

The apex court has ordered that the Rs 10,000 crore project could be implemented by issuing a new notification for acquisition of land and getting the necessary clearances.

—IANS