SC Lawyer Files Complaint Against Kejriwal, Kharge For Remarks Against President’s Caste

New Delhi: Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal has lodged a formal complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accusing them of making inflammatory remarks regarding the President's caste.

In his complaint filed with the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Jindal has alleged that the intention behind thee statements was to create discord among various communities and groups, while attempting to foster a sense of mistrust towards the Centre.

The complaint seeks appropriate action against the accused parties for their alleged actions which according to him is an offence under section 121, 153A, 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

"I am filing this complaint against Congress president Malli-karjun Kharge and Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Delhi, and others who have made provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting statements with the sole motive of promoting enmity between the community by mentioning the caste of the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

"Recently I have seen many prominent leaders in media reports making provocative statements by referring to the caste of our Hon'ble President of India regarding the event of the Inauguration of the new Parliament building. "The statements given by Kharge and Kejriwal have been made intentionally, to refer to the caste of the esteemed President of India with the objective of portraying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the present Government have deliberately not invited the President for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"These statements are widely published and circulated in news and social media and would result in provoking the ST and Adivasi community as our honorable President too belongs to Adivasi and ST community.

"Such statements made by influential political leaders on the ground of caste and against the duly elected government to promote enmity among communities/groups are highly condemnable. The political leaders just for the sake of their political gain should not be allowed to stoop to the level of disgracing the highest constitutional posts. Besides, it would cause fear in the community creating distrust against the duly elected government, which are offenses under section 121, 153A, 505, 34 IPC which are cognizable offenses and very serious in nature," the complaint added.

—IANS