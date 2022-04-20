SC Judge Should Monitor Vikas Dubey Encounter Case Investigation: Cong

New Delhi: Days after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the Vikas Dubey encounter case for a probe to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), senior Congress leader PL Punia has called for the investigation into the case to be monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge. "The state government has formed an SIT to probe the encounter along with 5-6 other incidents, which will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, who has no previous experience of investigating. The state government must issue a clarification on the same. With so many questions arising out of this case, a Supreme Court sitting judge must be asked to monitor the case," the Congress leader said.

"Vikas Dubey was on the run after killing eight of our brave policemen. But he was killed during an encounter, which created a lot of questions including his said acquaintances with politicians and senior officials. The probe must be done on who were his political mentors," he said. Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine. The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. —ANI