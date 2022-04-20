SC issues notice to UP govt in Kappan arrest case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought its response on a plea challenging the arrest of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was on his way to cover the Hathras incident case, as part of his assignment, where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gangraped by four upper caste men.

'We issue notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and seek its response on your (Kappan) petition. We will hear the case on Friday,' a bench, headed by Chief Justice (CJI) S A Bobde and also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Kappan, said, 'Kappan is inside the jail since October 20. The First Information Report (FIR) does not mention him. When the lawyers went to meet him in prison, the jail authorities said go to the Magistrate. When we went to the Magistrate, he said go to jail. But still, the accused is in jail.

'My Lord please consider and release him on bail immediately,' Mr Sibal pleaded to the apex court.

The CJI asked Mr Sibal, 'Why did not you approach the Allahabad High Court? We are not merits at all in this case.

'We are trying to discourage Article 32 petition. There is a spate of petitions on Article 32 under the Indian Constitution,' , the bench observed, and issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought its resposnse on the petition.

Mr Sibal said, 'You have interfered under Article 32. This is about a journalist who continues to be in jail. These are exceptional circumstances.'

'We issue notice. Let the matter be listed this Friday. You have not filed their amended petition,' asked the bench.

To this, Mr Sibal said, 'We could not meet the gentleman. How do we amend? We have filed an affidavit to this effect.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) had moved the Supreme Court, seeking immediate bail for Kappan in the case and said that he was falsely implicated in the case.

—UNI