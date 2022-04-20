SC issues notice to Bengal govt over post-poll violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the West Bengal government over the death of two Bharatiya Janata Party workers on May 2 during the post-poll violence.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai heard a petition, filed by Biswajit Sarkar, brother of BJP leader Avijit Sarkar who was one among the killed, seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. The other BJP member killed in the violence was Haran Adhikari, and his widow is the co-petitioner.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told the court that there was total inaction by the state apparatus to control the violence.

"The activists who were murdered belonged to BJP. It was encouraged by the State administration and the police story idly by...The State is taking no action. It requires action and court monitoring", LiveLaw quoted Jethmalani as saying.

The petitioner asked the court to conduct the post-mortem of Sarkar's body which has not been cremated, but the court refused the demand.

The bench said it will take the matter on Tuesday, May 25.

Violence erupted in parts of Bengal after the election results were declared giving a thumping majority to the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) The BJP alleged that its workers were targetted by the goons to the TMC.

—UNI