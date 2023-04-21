SC hears plea for standard hate crime compensation

New Delhi: On Friday, the Court decided to consider a petition asking for a standardised approach to compensating victims of hate crimes and mob lynching, and it requested a response from the federal government, as well as the individual states and union territories.

As instructed in its 2018 verdict in the Tehseen Poonawala case, a bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna has also requested affidavits from the Centre, states, and UTs detailing the steps taken to date towards formulating a scheme for providing relief to the families of victims of mob lynching. The court set a new hearing date for the case eight weeks from now.

Advocate Javed Sheikh, representing petitioner 'Indian Muslim for Progress and Reforms' (IMPAR), claimed that while some states have developed plans in response to the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling, there is no uniformity across the country and several states do not have such such scheme at all.—Inputs from Agencies