SC Grants Bail To Actor Ragini Dwivedi In Sandalwood Drugs Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Kannada film actor, Ragini Dwivedi, arrested for her alleged involvement in the Sandalwood drugs case.

Ragini had filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP), challenging the Karnataka High Court's order of November 3, last year, declining her relief.

She was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru, on September 4, last year, on the charges of her alleged association with an international drug peddling racket involved in supplying psychedelic drugs to customers at rave parties and other events.

Ragini has been booked under provisions of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Acts, for her alleged involvement in the drugs case.

Ragini had claimed that the prosecution had allegedly framed her in the false case to attract public attention.

She claimed that she had been made an accused and remained in jail even after 100 days, even though there has been no recovery of any drugs from her. (ANI)



