SC Directs Uttarakhand Govt To Provide Immediate Medical Treatment To Murder Convict

Haridwar / New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttarakhand government to provide necessary and immediate medical treatment to a murder convict lodged in Haridwar jail on health grounds.

A two-judge Vacation Bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justice Surya Kant, directed the Uttarakhand government to provide the necessary treatment to convict, Sonu alias Manish Kumar at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh immediately.

Prafulla Kumar Behera appeared for the convict before the Apex Court on Monday and submitted to it that the medical treatment was not provided to him which is a violation of his fundamental right. ANI