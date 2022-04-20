SC Directs AIIMS Gorakhpur To Conduct Exams For Students Denied Permission Due To Low Attendance

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Gorakhpur to conduct the examinations for 11 first-year students whose attendance was low due to Covid-19.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, in its order, directed AIIMS Gorakhpur to conduct the examinations. Justice Rao also said that this decision should not be taken as an example.

Eleven students of AIIMS Gorakhpur had moved the Apex Court seeking its direction to allow them to sit in the first-year examinations.

They had filed the petition under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution seeking appropriate directions to the concerned authorities.

The AIIMS Gorakhpur had refused to allow the 11 students to sit in the first-year examinations on account of low attendance. —ANI