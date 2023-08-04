    Menu
    SC defers hearing of interim bail pleas of Sisodia in excise policy cases to 1st week of September

    Nidhi Khurana
    August4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Friday, the Supreme Court postponed until the week of September 4 the hearing of AAP leader Manish Sisodia's interim bail petitions seeking relief in two Delhi excise policy cases being investigated by the CBI and ED.

    After reviewing her medical records, the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti concluded that Sisodia's wife is "fairly stable" and decided to proceed with hearing Sisodia's applications for both interim and regular bail.

    The bench mentioned that for the previous 23 years, Sisodia's wife has been ill.—Inputs from Agencies

