SC collegium to recommend Andhra Chief Justice' transfer to Sikkim HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has decided to recommend the transfer of Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice JK Maheshwari to the Sikkim High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended the transfer of Sikkim High Court Chief Justice AK Goswami to Andhra Pradesh High Court as Chief Justice.

The Collegium by its December 15 resolution has also decided to transfer Telangana High Court Chief Justice RS Chauhan as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

Delhi High Court Justice Hima Kohli has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of Telangana.

