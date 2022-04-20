SC collegium recommends Justice Sanjay Yadav as Chief Justice of Allahabad HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, has recommended the appointment of Justice Sanjay Yadav as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

A statement published on the website of the apex court on Thursday said: "The Supreme Court Collegium on 20th May, 2021 has recommended elevation of Justice Sanjay Yadav, Judge, Allahabad High Court [PHC: Madhya Pradesh] as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court."

After Chief Justice Govind Mathur demitted the office on April 14, Justice Yadav has been serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Yadav enrolled as advocate on August 25, 1986. He practised on civil, revenue and constitutional sides in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur. Serving as Deputy Advocate General of Madhya Pradesh, he was elevated as a judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on March 2, 2007, and then elevated as permanent judge on January 15, 2010. He was appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court with effect from October 6, 2019, till November 2, 2019 and from September 30, 2020, till January 2, 2021.

Justice Yadav was transferred to the Allahabad High Court on January 8, 2021.

—IANS