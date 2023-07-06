    Menu
    SC collegium proposes seven HC chief justices

    Nidhi Khurana
    July6/ 2023
    New Delhi: The names of seven judges, including candidates for the chief justiceships of the Bombay and Gujarat high courts, have been suggested to the Centre by the Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

    The recommendations were made by the three-person collegium, which also includes Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, and its decisions were posted to the Supreme Court's website on Wednesday.

    In the states of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Manipur, it has proposed candidates for the position of chief justice of the high court.—Inputs from Agencies

