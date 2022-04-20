SC Collegium Meets To Discuss Justice KM Joseph's Elevation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium met on Wednesday to deliberate on several issues, including reconsidering the name of Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph for elevation to the top court after it was returned by the Centre.

The collegium has recommended the name of Additional Judge Justice Ramchandra Singh Jhala to be appointed as a permanent judge of the Rajasthan High Court.

"Taking into consideration the material on record, the collegium finds Justice Ramchandra Singh Jhala, Additional Judge, suitable for being appointed as Permanent Judge (of the Rajasthan High Court).

"In view of the above, the collegium resolves to recommend, for the present, that Justice Ramchandra Singh Jhala, Additional Judge be appointed as Permanent Judge of the Rajasthan High Court against one of the existing vacancies," its resolution said.

However, further details about the outcome of today's meeting, which is understood to have gone on for over an hour, are awaited. This was the collegium's second meeting in five days.

At its last meeting on May 11, the collegium had agreed in principle to reiterate its recommendation for elevating Justice Joseph as a judge of the apex court, almost three weeks after it was returned by the Centre.

It had then adopted a resolution which stated that there was need for further discussion on the issue of sending the other names to the Centre and had decided to meet again today. The collegium comprises Chief Justice Dipak Misra and five senior most judges Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph.

"The Chief Justice and other members of the collegium have, on principle, unanimously agreed that the recommendation for appointment of Justice K M Joseph, Chief Justice, Uttarakhand High Court [Parent High Court: Kerala] as a Judge of the Supreme Court should be reiterated. "However, the said reiteration should also be accompanied by the recommendation of the names of Chief Justices of High Courts for elevation as Judges of the Supreme Court, for which detailed discussion is required," the resolution of May 11 had said.