SC bails chartered accountant in Rs 318 crore GDR fraud

New Delhi: A chartered accountant who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with their investigation into a Rs 318 crore global depository receipts (GDRs) fraud was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

No final report has been filed in the FIR, hence the appellant's continuing detention may not be warranted, according to a bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal.

"The apprehension of the Enforcement Directorate that the appellant is a flight risk and may go outside the country if released on bail has to be taken care of by imposing appropriate conditions (for bail)," the bench observed.—Inputs from Agencies