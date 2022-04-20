SC appoints CBI SP Vivek Priyadarshi to probe Sundar Raman's role in spot-fixing scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the plea to appoint CBI SP Vivek Priyadarshi to head a new investigating team to further probe the IPL 6 spot fixing scandal. The three-judge committee appointed by the Supreme Court will look into the Indian Premier League scam and has decided to launch further probe against then IPL COO Sundar Raman. The SC also accepted the committee's request for taking services of 2G scam investigator and CBI superintendent of police Vivek Priyadarshi for probing the matter. The SC had asked the three-member committee to determine the quantum of punishment for CSK and its official Gurunath Meiyappan and Rajasthan Royals and Raj Kundra for betting in IPL 2013.