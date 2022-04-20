SC Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Stay On Contempt Proceedings Against U'khand CS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by the Uttarakhand government seeking a stay on contempt proceedings initiated by the Nainital High Court against the state Chief Secretary and other senior officials.

The state government moved the apex court today and mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde who said that it will be heard before December 18. Nainital High Court had initiated contempt of court proceedings against the state government senior officials for failing to close down illegal slaughterhouses in the state. ANI)