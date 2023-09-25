SC adjourns to October 10 Afzal Ansari's plea seeking suspension of his conviction in Gangster Act case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to October 10 the disqualified parliamentarian Afzal Ansari's plea seeking suspension of his conviction in a Gangster Act case.

The matter was heard by a bench of justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta, who listed the matter on October 10 for further hearing.

Earlier, the court has asked Uttar Pradesh Government to file a reply to the plea.

Ansari, who was represented by advocate Jubair Ahmad Khan, has challenged the Allhabad High Court's refusal to stay the trial court order convicting him in the Gangster Act case.

Ansari was later disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha representing the Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency upon his conviction by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, MP/MLA Court, Ghazipur.

Ansari, brother of Ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari, was convicted and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment in a Gangster Act case by a trial court in Uttar Pradesh.

Later he moved to the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on his conviction in the matter. Allahabad HC granted bail to him but refused to stay the trial court order convicting him in the case.

—ANI